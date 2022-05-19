Mavericks respond to viral photo of Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic does play basketball with a certain level of looseness, but unfortunately not to the degree that many on the Internet thought.

A photo of the Dallas Mavericks star Doncic went viral on Wednesday just hours before Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors. The photo appeared to show Doncic with a beer in hand while at lunch with teammate Boban Marjanovic. Take a look.

Slav moments in Bay Area pic.twitter.com/laLuwzPrEl — Minimalizam (@AttackTheRack) May 18, 2022

The viral picture caused a bit of commotion online because it made it seem like Doncic was getting tipsy ahead of one of the most important games of his NBA career thus far. The Mavs responded to the photo however and confirmed that it was an old one.

“I can tell you this wasn’t taken today,” a Mavs spokesperson told TMZ.

The spokesperson added that Doncic was actually in the training room all morning ahead of Wednesday’s game.

The 23-year-old Doncic is set to make his first appearance in the conference finals after his brilliant performance in the second round led Dallas to the upset the 64-win Phoenix Suns. While we have seen cases of NBA players slamming beers before playing, Doncic probably won’t require any liquid courage to shine in the conference finals.