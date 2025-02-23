Luka Doncic executes epic touchdown pass to LeBron James

Luka Doncic and LeBron James started Saturday’s game against the Denver Nuggets in emphatic fashion.

The Los Angeles Lakers visited the Nuggets for a marquee matchup at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo. Nuggets guard Jamal Murray missed a corner three just over a minute into the contest.

Doncic leaped for the rebound. Before Luka landed back on the ground, his head was already looking ahead for an open teammate. Like Patrick Mahomes looking for an available target downfield, Doncic spotted a streaking James and aired a pinpoint pass the King’s way.

LeBron added some spice to the highlight play by finishing it off with a powerful tomahawk jam.

The resemblance to a football play was uncanny. Doncic appeared to wait a split second to let James properly execute his route. James then fought off Michael Porter Jr. to get open, as if the latter were a cornerback getting in his way.

The two Lakers stars also hooked up later in the half. Luka threw a perfect lob to LeBron that got ESPN announcer Mike Breen fired up.

James tallied 25 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 blocks in the 123-100 Lakers victory.

Doncic erupted for 32 points on 10/22 shooting to go along with 10 rebounds, 7 assists, and 4 steals. It was far and away his best game in a Lakers uniform. Luka entered Saturday averaging just 14.7 points over his first three games in a purple and gold uniform.

While Doncic has been making new memories with the Lakers, the Dallas Mavericks have hilariously been trying to erase Luka from old ones.