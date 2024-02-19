 Skip to main content
Luka Doncic gets meme treatment for his look at All-Star Game

February 18, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Luka Doncic at the All-Star Game

This year’s NBA All-Star warmup gear was not the most flattering look for Luka Doncic.

The Dallas Mavericks star Doncic went viral ahead of Sunday’s main event over his look during warmups and player introductions. As Doncic’s name was announced to the Indianapolis crowd, he looked pretty awkward in the red-and-blue collared shirt that all of the All-Stars were wearing.

Many on X joked that Doncic was out there looking like a blue-collar worker.

It wasn’t even necessarily the fault of the warmup gear as other All-Stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander were able to pull off the look with some style.

Doncic, who finished the first half with two points on 1-for-4 shooting, seemed content with coasting through Sunday’s All-Star Game. He has one of the heaviest workloads of any NBA player during the season, so you can’t blame him for wanting to take it easy (which definitely came across with his vibe on Sunday). At least the warmup gear didn’t make Doncic look like a superhero like his father does.

