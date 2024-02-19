Luka Doncic gets meme treatment for his look at All-Star Game

This year’s NBA All-Star warmup gear was not the most flattering look for Luka Doncic.

The Dallas Mavericks star Doncic went viral ahead of Sunday’s main event over his look during warmups and player introductions. As Doncic’s name was announced to the Indianapolis crowd, he looked pretty awkward in the red-and-blue collared shirt that all of the All-Stars were wearing.

Many on X joked that Doncic was out there looking like a blue-collar worker.

Luka looks like he’s about to put air in my tires pic.twitter.com/t4wJRIZhLQ — SN Ohio (@SN_Ohio) February 19, 2024

Luka looks like he's ready to check my car's oil pic.twitter.com/bVgICjgJGm — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 19, 2024

he looks like he's about to tell you that he and the sales manager worked out a really great deal to get you in that certified pre-owned Focus with a 8.9% APR loan https://t.co/6gkLGHLQ9L — jazz legend Rip Bozo (@listenupnerds) February 19, 2024

"your cabin air filter's pretty dirty, we can swap that out for $28" https://t.co/T8FozJV49n — Robby Kalland (@RKalland) February 19, 2024

It wasn’t even necessarily the fault of the warmup gear as other All-Stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander were able to pull off the look with some style.

it’s so funny how different players vibes are in these all-star warmups, shai looks like he‘s modeling for an urban outfitters campaign and luka looks like he’s about to ask me what size shoe i wear at the bowling alley pic.twitter.com/eFIoknI0CL — Molly Morrison (@mollyhannahm) February 19, 2024

Doncic, who finished the first half with two points on 1-for-4 shooting, seemed content with coasting through Sunday’s All-Star Game. He has one of the heaviest workloads of any NBA player during the season, so you can’t blame him for wanting to take it easy (which definitely came across with his vibe on Sunday). At least the warmup gear didn’t make Doncic look like a superhero like his father does.