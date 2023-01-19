Fans think Luka Doncic’s dad looks like 1 famous character

Luka Doncic’s dad looked mighty familiar to many watching on TV on Wednesday night.

Sasa Doncic, the father of the Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka, was shown on the broadcast during the Mavericks-Atlanta Hawks game watching from the crowd. Sasa is a coach in Slovenia as well as a former player. But he is a rarely-seen figure and was apparently attending his first-ever Mavs game.

Many fans could not unsee one particular thing about Sasa though — that he has an uncanny resemblance to the film character Mr. Incredible.

Mr. Incredible, from the 2004 Pixar animated film “The Incredibles” (and subsequent 2018 sequel “The Incredibles 2”), is the hero protagonist of the movie and the patriarch of the Parr superhero family. While it is ultimately unclear if Sasa goes on nighttime crime-fighting adventures with his friend Frozone, the resemblance is definitely there.

Hopefully Twitter did not just expose Sasa’s secret identity. But perhaps that would explain why Luka has such otherworldly basketball powers — because he is actually part of a family of superheroes. After all, Luka’s mother once went viral as well.