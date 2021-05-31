 Skip to main content
Luka Doncic ‘in pain’ from nerve issue

May 30, 2021
by Larry Brown

The Dallas Mavericks have lost two in a row in their playoff series with the Los Angeles Clippers, and Luka Doncic’s injury status isn’t helping matters.

Doncic was questionable to play in Sunday night’s Game 4 due to a cervical strain. He is dealing with pain in his neck that also goes down to his left arm.

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said after the game that Doncic is “in pain” and wasn’t able to turn left.

Doncic thinks the issue has already improved and that it will continue to get better.

Doncic only had 19 points in the 106-81 loss and shot just 9/24. The team will not have much success with him playing that poorly. The good news is he says he is healing and that he will have more time to recover. Dallas will need him closer to full strength for Wednesday’s Game 5.

