Luka Doncic ‘in pain’ from nerve issue

The Dallas Mavericks have lost two in a row in their playoff series with the Los Angeles Clippers, and Luka Doncic’s injury status isn’t helping matters.

Doncic was questionable to play in Sunday night’s Game 4 due to a cervical strain. He is dealing with pain in his neck that also goes down to his left arm.

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said after the game that Doncic is “in pain” and wasn’t able to turn left.

Rick Carlisle on Luka Doncic: "He's in pain. It appeared to me that he couldn't turn left, he couldn't look to his left." — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 31, 2021

Doncic thinks the issue has already improved and that it will continue to get better.

Luka Doncic says he’s dealing with a nerve issue in his neck, but it felt “way better” today than yesterday. Says he’ll keep getting massages and icing it and be ready for Game 5. Also: “I was terrible” in tonight’s loss. — Tim MacMahon (@espn_macmahon) May 31, 2021

Doncic only had 19 points in the 106-81 loss and shot just 9/24. The team will not have much success with him playing that poorly. The good news is he says he is healing and that he will have more time to recover. Dallas will need him closer to full strength for Wednesday’s Game 5.