Luka Doncic rival drops bold prediction on Mavs star’s career

There’s arguably no team Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has tormented more than the Los Angeles Clippers throughout his young career. In the ultimate sign of respect, one LAC rival has recently given Doncic his flowers.

In episode 24 of “Podcast P” released Monday, Clippers forward Paul George was asked about Stephen Curry’ recent comments on Doncic. Curry stated on the “Gil’s Arena” podcast that Doncic was “right on the precipice” of accomplishing greatness in the NBA. George took it a step further, declaring that Doncic is no longer the NBA’s future, but rather its present.

“Not next up, Luka is now. Luka is for real now. … We’re talking about being the biggest international player now,” said George. “That’s surpassing GOATs. That’s surpassing Dirk [Nowitzki], that’s surpassing Tony Parker. That’s surpassing Hakeem [Olajuwon]. He’s got a chance to be the biggest international guy, surpassing Giannis [Antetokounmpo] in a way.”

George also said that Doncic had already made the leap immediately after his rookie season.

In the two years following his rookie season, Doncic’s Mavs faced off against George’s Clippers twice in the playoffs. Despite the Mavs losing both series, Doncic was an absolute monster in nearly every game. He scored over 40 points in five of their 13 contests and averaged 33.5 points per game.

Doncic has also averaged 32.3 points per game in 15 regular season games played against the Clippers. It’s his highest average by far against any team he’s faced at least 10 times.

Doncic’s standout performances have clearly made an impression on George, who already has him as the potential international GOAT.