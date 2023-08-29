 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, August 28, 2023

Luka Doncic rival drops bold prediction on Mavs star’s career

August 28, 2023
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read
Luka Doncic smiles

May 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts against the Phoenix Suns in game seven of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

There’s arguably no team Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has tormented more than the Los Angeles Clippers throughout his young career. In the ultimate sign of respect, one LAC rival has recently given Doncic his flowers.

In episode 24 of “Podcast P” released Monday, Clippers forward Paul George was asked about Stephen Curry’ recent comments on Doncic. Curry stated on the “Gil’s Arena” podcast that Doncic was “right on the precipice” of accomplishing greatness in the NBA. George took it a step further, declaring that Doncic is no longer the NBA’s future, but rather its present.

“Not next up, Luka is now. Luka is for real now. … We’re talking about being the biggest international player now,” said George. “That’s surpassing GOATs. That’s surpassing Dirk [Nowitzki], that’s surpassing Tony Parker. That’s surpassing Hakeem [Olajuwon]. He’s got a chance to be the biggest international guy, surpassing Giannis [Antetokounmpo] in a way.”

George also said that Doncic had already made the leap immediately after his rookie season.

In the two years following his rookie season, Doncic’s Mavs faced off against George’s Clippers twice in the playoffs. Despite the Mavs losing both series, Doncic was an absolute monster in nearly every game. He scored over 40 points in five of their 13 contests and averaged 33.5 points per game.

Doncic has also averaged 32.3 points per game in 15 regular season games played against the Clippers. It’s his highest average by far against any team he’s faced at least 10 times.

Doncic’s standout performances have clearly made an impression on George, who already has him as the potential international GOAT.

Article Tags

Luka DoncicPaul George
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus