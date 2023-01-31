Luka Doncic got into it with Pistons’ Isaiah Livers, Jerome Allen

Luka Doncic put together a big game against the Detroit Pistons on Monday night, and he traded some trash talk with his opponents.

Doncic scored 53 points in Dallas’ 111-105 win over the Pistons. With 7.4 seconds left, he started talking back to Pistons assistant Jerome Allen. Later, Isaiah Livers came along to get in between the two parties. Doncic then insulted Livers with a “who are you?” line.

Luka Doncic exchanging words with one of the Pistons' assistant coaches 👀pic.twitter.com/RvvFEMiEHM — 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐢𝐧' 𝐍𝐁𝐀 (@_Talkin_NBA) January 31, 2023

Doncic said after the game that it was Detroit that did all the talking and he just answered.

“Their assistant coach, he was trying to chirp me in the first quarter. They didn’t like when I chirped back … if they’re going to chirp at me, I’m going to chirp back. I ain’t scared,” Doncic said.

Whatever calculation Allen made seemed to be the wrong one. Trash-talking Doncic did not pay off.