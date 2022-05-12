Luka Doncic responds to shade from Devin Booker

Luka Doncic is not about to feed the trolls, even if the trolls go by the name of “Devin Booker.”

The Dallas Mavericks star Doncic was asked by reporters before Thursday’s Game 6 about the diss that Phoenix Suns counterpart Devin Booker sent his way during Game 5. Doncic responded by shrugging and saying, “Don’t really care,” before flashing a dismissive smile. Take a look.

Luka's face when asked about Booker's imitation of him 😂 pic.twitter.com/OukgmAc8Wa — Iztok Franko (@iztok_franko) May 12, 2022

In a viral video from Phoenix’s victory in Game 5, Booker threw shade at Doncic after getting fouled in the second half. You can see the video here.

Dallas now has a 3-2 hole to climb out of in the second-round playoff series, so Doncic has bigger things to worry about than Booker’s mind games. But with that being said, the Suns-Mavs matchup has already gotten extremely heated in more ways than one.