Video shows Chris Paul confront Mavs fan after incident with family

Chris Paul was irate over an alleged incident involving his family and some Dallas Mavericks fans on Sunday night, and the Phoenix Suns star confronted one fan over it.

A video that went viral on social media shows Paul yelling at a Mavs fan who was escorted from American Airlines Arena. The fan was seated a few rows behind the visiting bench. As he was leaving, Paul shouted “I’ll see you later!” twice at him. You can see the clip below:

Someone was escorted out of AAC after allegedly putting hands on one of Chris Paul’s family members pic.twitter.com/Z7UhGsHV59 — Dallas Texas TV (@DallasTexasTV) May 9, 2022

That was presumably one of the fans who was accused of getting physical with Paul’s family. Paul tweeted after the game about fans “putting hands on our families.” Reports then claimed Mavericks fans got physical with Paul’s wife and mother and that his children witnessed it.

There have been many instances this season where players got into it with fans. The majority of the time, the player gives the fan exactly what he or she is looking for and would probably be better off ignoring it. If Mavs fans really did get physical with Paul’s family, however, you can understand why he was so upset.