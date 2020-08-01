Luka Doncic expresses support for ex-Real Madrid teammate coming to NBA

Luka Doncic would like to see one of his former European teammates make the leap to the NBA.

After Friday’s game against the Houston Rockets, the Dallas Mavericks star expressed support for ex-Real Madrid teammate Facundo Campazzo, who is rumored to be potentially leaving the Spanish team to come to the NBA.

“I’m [going to be] glad [if] he comes here,” said Doncic of Campazzo, per Antonis Stroggylakis of Eurohoops. “He deserves to be in the NBA and I hope he succeeds [making the NBA].”

Campazzo, a 29-year-old Argentinian point guard, averaged 9.9 points and 7.1 assists a game in 28 EuroLeague games this season. He was teammates with Doncic on Real Madrid during the 2017-18 season.

Storggylakis adds that the Mavericks are actually among the teams with reported interest in acquiring Campazzo. If so, he would not be the first of Doncic’s former Real Madrid teammates to join him in Dallas.