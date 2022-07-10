 Skip to main content
Luka Doncic shares what he would take from Zion Williamson’s game

July 9, 2022
by Alex Evans
Luka Doncic smiles

May 15, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts against the Phoenix Suns in game seven of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Luka Doncic is already a three-time All-Star in just four NBA seasons, but that doesn’t mean he’s completely satisfied with his overall game.

Doncic and Zion Williamson attended a Jordan Brand event as ambassadors Saturday in Paris ahead of this weekend’s 2022 Quai 54 World Streetball Championship tournament.

The Dallas Mavericks star was asked what part of Williamson’s game he would want to take for his own, and had a funny response.

“I have the same bounce so I wouldn’t take the bounce,” Doncic said, eliciting laughs from the crowd. “The speed and the bounce is unbelievable.”

Doncic may not have as much bounce as Williamson does, but that didn’t seem to slow him down last season. He averaged 28.4 points (third-most in the NBA), 9.1 rebounds and 8.7 assists (fifth-most in the NBA). The 23-year-old did add a new move to his arsenal while playing for Slovenia during qualifiers for the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup.

Williamson has no problem ripping off highlight-reel dunks. He showed off his jumping ability with a vicious dunk on Saturday.

The 22-year-old has averaged 25.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 85 career games. He recently inked a massive five-year contract extension with the New Orleans Pelicans.

The tournament features 16 teams from 10 countries and 160 male and female professional and amateur athletes. It runs from July 9-10.

