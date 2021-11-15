Luke Walton’s job with Kings in jeopardy?

Luke Walton has bobbed and weaved past trouble in recent years, but it may not be long before he finally gets caught with a punch in the mouth.

Sam Amick and Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday that the job of the Sacramento Kings head coach will likely be in peril if the team’s slide continues. The report adds that Walton survived hot seat rumors last season based on his approval rating in the locker room and the partnership he created with general manager Monty McNair. However, Walton will not get the same leeway from the Kings this season.

The 41-year-old Walton is in his third season as head coach of the Kings. He has gone 67-90 (.427) with zero playoff appearances. This season, the Kings started out 5-4 but have since lost their last four straight games.

Walton has a decent enough roster led by star guard De’Aaron Fox. A solid blend of young players like Tyrese Haliburton and Davion Mitchell as well as veterans like Harrison Barnes and Buddy Hield round out the team. Though Walton has received at least one strong endorsement to stay, the Kings’ continued mediocrity under his leadership may be too glaring to ignore.