Magic changing course on plans for No. 1 overall pick?

The Orlando Magic may be pump-faking ahead of next month’s NBA Draft.

Bleacher Report’s Jonathan Wasserman reported Tuesday that assumptions from scouts and executives all lean towards Orlando drafting former Auburn star Jabari Smith with the No. 1 overall pick. Wasserman adds that there is some fear with teams when it comes to ex-Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren, who weighs less than 200 pounds and is a year older than Smith.

This report runs contrary to what we have heard recently about the Magic’s draft plans. It was Holmgren who had instead sounded like Orlando’s surefire No. 1 pick not too long ago.

There is the possibility that the Magic are putting out a smokescreen here in the hopes of fielding some better offers for the top pick. The Boston Celtics did something similar in 2017 when they made it seem like they were set on drafting Markelle Fultz No. 1 overall, only to trade down and get the player they really wanted all along (Jayson Tatum) at No. 3.

Orlando probably cannot go wrong though with either Smith or Holmgren (assuming that Holmgren bulks up). While Smith has largely been quiet in the lead-up to the June 23 draft, Holmgren has been doing his best to boost his stock.