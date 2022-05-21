Chet Holmgren goes viral for awesome quote ahead of NBA Draft

When the 2022 NBA Draft rolls around in late June, odds are that Gonzaga center Chet Holmgren has his named called over the first three picks. In fact, many experts anticipate the Orlando Magic will select him at No. 1 overall.

And Holmgren certainly isn’t lacking any confidence. Whether he goes first overall or slips to No. 10, the WCC Defensive Player of the Year envisions a rapid ascension.

“Myself in two months,” Holmgren told Bleacher Report when asked who the best player in the NBA is.

That level of confidence is nothing new to Holmgren — and it’s not a show. He genuinely believes he’s a dominant player who will carry that success over into the NBA.

“I think I can be a 50-40-90 player,” Holmgren told ESPN prior to the NBA lottery.

The one knock against Holmgren is that he needs to bulk up in order to compete against the league’s more dominant players. He carried just 195 pounds on his 7-foot frame and that’s simply not going to get the job done. But despite that, Holmgren maintains that his most pressing need is to improve his shooting.

And surprise, surprise — Holmgren doesn’t envision that being much of an issue.