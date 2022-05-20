Report: Magic eyeing 2 players with top overall draft pick

The Orlando Magic own the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since they drafted Dwight Howard in 2004, and they already appear to be narrowing down their potential options.

Speaking this week on his podcast, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said that the Magic may be eyeing two particular players with the top overall choice.

“Chet Holmgren of Gonzaga and Jabari Smith of Auburn,” Wojnarowski said, per Cody Taylor of Yahoo! Sports. “I think the consensus right now is those are really the two players competing for No. 1 with the Magic.”

Holmgren and Smith, both consensus All-Americans last season, are seen as two of the top three prospects in this year’s class along with Duke’s Paolo Banchero. Jaden Ivey of Purdue has also recently entered the top-of-the-lottery conversation as well.

Orlando does need some size with Mo Bamba about to be a restricted free agent, and Moritz Wagner only having a non-guaranteed contract for next season. Holmgren and Smith would both make for solid selections, but Holmgren is the one who has been drawing extra buzz recently.