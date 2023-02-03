Magic Johnson weighs in on potential Kyrie Irving trade

The Los Angeles Lakers were immediately linked to a Kyrie Irving move after news broke of his trade demand, and one legendary Laker is fully on board.

Magic Johnson tweeted his reaction to Irving’s trade request, and he made it clear he would “love” to see the Brooklyn Nets guard playing for the Lakers.

Personally, I’d love to see Kyrie in the purple and gold. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 3, 2023

Johnson has no official role with the Lakers these days, though he remains close to ownership. At the very least, his endorsement can’t really hurt the chances of a deal, even if they ultimately have little weight.

The Lakers will probably look into an Irving trade no matter what Johnson thinks. Part of that may be because one of their star players would also be very interested in seeing a deal come to fruition.