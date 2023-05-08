Magic Johnson shares message for Nikola Jokic after incident with Mat Ishbia

Magic Johnson has weighed in on the Nikola Jokic-Mat Ishbia incident.

Johnson provided some commentary via Twitter about Sunday night’s Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals series between the Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns. The Suns won the game 129-124 to even the series at 2-2.

One of the notable incidents from the game came on a loose ball late in the second quarter.

Phoenix’s Josh Okogie ran into the first row to go after the ball, which ended up in Ishbia’s hands. Jokic came over to grab the ball back, but Ishbia wouldn’t let it go. Jokic gave Ishbia a shove, and the Suns owner completely flopped in response (video here).

“Jokic, I enjoyed your performance, but I didn’t appreciate the elbow to my fellow Spartan and Suns Owner Mat Ishbia lol,” Johnson wrote in a tweet.

Johnson played his college ball at Michigan State, as did Ishbia. The elbow from Jokic to Ishbia was a light one, but the owner’s basketball skills kicked in as he embellished the contact.

Some where wondering whether Jokic would be disciplined for the incident. The Nuggets center may receive a small fine in response.