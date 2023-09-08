Magic Johnson not happy with US over World Cup performance

Magic Johnson is not happy with Team USA for losing at the FIBA World Cup in the Philippines on Friday.

The US lost to Germany 113-111 in the semifinals of the event at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay and will now face Canada in the third-place game on Sunday.

Johnson weighed in on the result, posting on X Friday that he was “very disappointed” with the US.

“Just watched the USA Men’s basketball team play Germany in the FIBA World Cup and I was very disappointed we loss (sic) 111-113. Now instead of playing for Gold we will be playing for Bronze,” Johnson wrote.

Johnson, a Basketball Hall of Fame member, represented the US in international competition in 1992. He was a member of the “Dream Team” that dismantled the competition en route to a gold medal at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona. He also won gold in the FIBA Americas Championship in Portland that same year.

But as Steve Kerr said after the head coach’s Team USA lost to Germany, it’s not 1992 anymore. That won’t stop legends like Magic from holding Team USA to the highest expectations in international competition.