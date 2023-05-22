 Skip to main content
Magic Johnson rips Boston Celtics after Game 3 loss

May 21, 2023
by Larry Brown
Magic Johnson holds a microphone

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; NBA great Magic Johnson before the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Magic Johnson had a long-standing rivalry with the Boston Celtics during his playing days, and that rivalry is continuing even in retirement.

Johnson issued some scathing criticism of the Celtics after watching Boston get destroyed 128-102 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday against the Miami Heat.

First Johnson started off with a mild remark.

“It’s time for the Boston Celtics to make major changes,” Johnson began.

Then Magic lowered the boom.

“In my 44 years of being associated with the NBA I never thought I’d see a Boston Celtics team, a franchise with 17 Championships, quit. I know Celtics fans all over the world must be disgusted and devastated. The Miami Heat blew them out 128-102 in Game 3,” Johnson tweeted.

That is a brutal remark. Magic straight up said the Celtics quit.

Boston lost the first two games of the series at home, but their coach Joe Mazzulla didn’t seem to be alarmed or concerned about the team not performing as well at home as a playoff team is expected to do. But then they faced a challenging team on the road and they weren’t able to pull it out. Now they’re in a 3-0 hole, which no NBA team has overcome in playoff history.

Can you imagine what Magic’s tweets will be like if his Lakers get swept on Monday and then the Celtics get swept the day after that? Hoo boy.

Boston CelticsMagic JohnsonNBA playoffs 2023
