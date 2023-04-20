Magic Johnson tweets savage criticism of Lakers

Magic Johnson appears to have Internet access once again.

The retired Los Angeles Lakers great Johnson went viral on Thursday for his savage criticism of the team. Despite playing a Memphis Grizzlies side down Ja Morant for Game 2 of their playoff series (not to mention Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke as well), the Lakers lost by double digits (103-93).

Johnson ripped the Lakers over their performance, calling them “soft, soft, and SOFT!” in a tweet.

“The Laker players were soft, soft, and SOFT in Game 2!” Johnson wrote. “That cannot be the case in Game 3!”

Several individual Lakers disappointed in Game 2. Anthony Davis had just 13 points on 4-of-14 shooting, and D’Angelo Russell (whom Johnson beefed with in the past) was even worse with five points on a grisly 2-of-11 shooting.

There were some signs of frustration among the Lakers themselves after the game too. While they did manage to get the 1-1 road split to start the series, the Lakers will have to be a lot better starting in Game 3 on Saturday in L.A.