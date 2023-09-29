 Skip to main content
Magic Johnson responds to Steph Curry’s claim to best PG ever

September 29, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Magic Johnson looking on

Mar 23, 2018; Omaha, NE, USA; NBA former player Magic Johnson watches during the first half between the Clemson Tigers and the Kansas Jayhawks in the semifinals of the Midwest regional of the 2018 NCAA Tournament at CenturyLink Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry recently added fuel to a popular NBA debate when he declared himself the best point guard of all time, but Magic Johnson does not think there should be much of an argument.

During an appearance on former NBA star Gilbert Arenas’ show last month, Curry was asked if he views himself as the best point guard ever. He said that he does, though he had a great deal of praise for Johnson.

“Obviously, I have to answer it that way. But to your point, Magic’s resume is ridiculous,” Curry said. “So the fact that we’re even having that conversation is a place I never thought I’d be in.”

Johnson shared his opinion during an interview with CBS Sports Radio’s Zach Gelb this week. The Los Angeles Lakers legend respectfully disagreed with Curry.

“Does the numbers say that, Zach? If he got more than five championships, if he got more than three (NBA) Finals MVPs and three (NBA) MVPs, then he’s the greatest,” Johnson said. “If he (was) No. 1 in assists, all time (assists) in the Finals, No. 2 in double-doubles and No. 1 in triple-doubles all time in the playoffs, No. 4 in steals all time in the playoffs … if he got more than those numbers, he’s the best.”

Curry and Johnson are different players from different eras, so it is almost impossible to compare the two. No one is going to argue that Johnson was a better shooter than Curry, but he was probably a better facilitator.

As Magic said, he also has more hardware. That is typically the trump card when comparing players across different eras.

Magic JohnsonStephen Curry
