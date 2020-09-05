Magic Johnson has warning for Lakers after loss to Rockets

The Los Angeles Lakers came out flat in the first game of their series against the Houston Rockets, and Magic Johnson seems concerned that it’s not just a fluke.

Johnson had a stark warning for his former team after their 112-97 defeat to the Rockets. He suggested that they’d be in serious trouble if they treated Houston like their first round opponents from Portland.

The Lakers better realize quick the Houston Rockets are not the Portland Trailblazers!!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 5, 2020

That wasn’t all. Johnson noted how slow the Lakers were compared to the Rockets, and was immensely frustrated at their inability to control James Harden.

The Lakers had no energy, played slow, and were outplayed on both ends of the floor early in the game. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 5, 2020

James Harden was spectacular scoring 36 points against the Lakers and we had no answer for him — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 5, 2020

That about sums up how Laker fans will be feeling. The team lost Game 1 to Portland as well, then reeled off four straight wins to advance. It’s clear that Johnson thinks the Rockets are a different animal.

LeBron James is certainly well aware of the team’s issues. The worrying part, however, is Houston’s focus in a part of the game they’re not really known for. It’s safe to say the Lakers have a lot of work to do. Johnson’s concern is definitely warranted.