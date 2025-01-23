1 major team reportedly out on Bradley Beal

The Phoenix Suns seem to have hit a big snag in their efforts to turn Bradley Beal into Jimmy Butler.

Veteran NBA writer Chris Haynes reported on Wednesday that the Milwaukee Bucks have not inquired about the possibility of adding the Suns star guard Beal in a trade. Haynes further adds that a connection between Beal and the Bucks is “non-existent” and that the Suns will have to find another team besides Milwaukee if they would like to trade Beal.

That is a major development since reports earlier this week had tabbed the Bucks as a possible facilitator for a multi-team trade involving the Miami Heat star Butler going to the Suns. Phoenix needs to trade Beal in order to make the salary figures work, but the Heat are not interested in taking back Beal. Since Beal also has a full no-trade clause, a veteran win-now team like the Milwaukee seemed like the most logical fit for him.

There are still a few other teams that the three-time NBA All-Star Beal, 31, would reportedly approve a trade to. But with the Bucks apparently out of the running, it appears much likelier now that Beal (and also by extension Butler) might just be staying put through the Feb. 6 trade deadline.