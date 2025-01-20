Could an Eastern Conference team help Suns unload Bradley Beal?

Bradley Beal has become something of an albatross for the Phoenix Suns, but a new report suggests that one Eastern Conference team might be able to help Phoenix out.

NBA reporter Marc Stein wrote in his Sunday notes column that the Milwaukee Bucks could rekindle their interest in Beal. The Bucks theoretically have the contracts to get close on a Beal trade, though the Suns’ second apron cap situation means they cannot take on any excess salary.

The Bucks pursued Beal a year and a half ago, but ultimately traded for Damian Lillard instead. Now, the Bucks might consider pairing Lillard and Beal together to complement Giannis Antetokounmpo, though such a deal would do little to alleviate Milwaukee’s defensive frailties. Beal would also have to waive his no-trade clause and accept a trade to Milwaukee, which is no guarantee.

Beal’s contract is seen as the biggest obstacle for the Suns in their bid to trade for Jimmy Butler. If they can find a third team to take Beal — and if Beal is willing to accept the move — it could grease the wheels for a trade with Miami.

Beal is averaging 17.5 points per game for the Suns this season, and has struggled to find a role in the offense alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker.

H/T CBS Sports