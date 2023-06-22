Report: Malcolm Brogdon dealing with serious health issue

The Los Angeles Clippers backed out of a three-team trade on Wednesday night due to concerns over Malcolm Brogdon’s health, and the issue is one that may prevent the Boston Celtics guard from going anywhere.

Brodgon was initially supposed to go to L.A. in a deal that sent Kristaps Porzingis from the Washington Wizards to the Celtics. The Clippers withdrew, at which point the Memphis Grizzlies got involved and landed Marcus Smart in a three-team trade with the Celtics and Wizards.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said on “Get Up” Thursday morning that Brogdon is dealing with a “significant” health issue that will likely prevent the Celtics from being able to trade the reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year this summer.

“Brogdon has a health issue — a health issue that, as I understand, is so significant that not only can the Celtics not do this trade, there’s probably no Malcolm Brogdon trade that they can do in the short term,” Windhorst said.

Windhorst did not specify what the issue is, but we know Brogdon suffered a right forearm injury in the Eastern Conference Finals. He said after the Celtics’ Game 7 loss to the Miami Heat that he had been playing through a partially torn tendon and was considering surgery.

Brogdon averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists last season. For now, he will remain with the Celtics.