Malik Beasley reportedly wants paternity test amid Montana Yao divorce

Malik Beasley and his wife Montana Yao have been going through divorce proceedings since late last year, and the Minnesota Timberwolves star is apparently questioning whether he is the biological father of the former couple’s 2-year-old son.

According to a court filing that was obtained by Us Weekly, Beasley has motioned to prove the paternity of his and Yao’s 2-year-old son, Makai. Beasley has already taken a paternity test, but the March 29 filing stated that the “results of those tests are unknown as of the date of this Order.”

Beasley and Yao welcomed their son in March 2019, which was a year before they got married. The documents state that Yao “contends that Husband [Malik] is the biological father of the child but no Recognition of Parentage has been signed and Husband has not otherwise been adjudicate the child’s father.”

Beasley’s attorney, Steven A. Haney, said in a statement to Us Weekly on Tuesday that it would have been “negligent” of the NBA star to not have a paternity test given the circumstances surrounding his relationship with Yao.

A representative for Yao told Us Weekly that it is “comical for her that (Beasley) has requested a paternity test because this entire time on social media he has claimed Makai to be his son and he knows it’s his son.”

A court has already ruled that Beasley must pay Yao thousands per month in child support, though a request for spousal support was denied.

Yao filed for divorce in December, which was just nine months after she and Beasley got married. The filing came shortly after photos were published that showed Beasley holding hands with Larsa Pippen in public.