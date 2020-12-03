Malik Beasley’s wife not happy about photos of him with Larsa Pippen

Photos of Malik Beasley out with Larsa Pippen did not go over with the NBA player’s wife, as you could imagine.

Photos of Beasley and Pippen holding hands were published in late November. TMZ Sports reports that Beasley’s wife Montana Yao was “blindsided” by the photos. She was expecting Beasley to be home for his birthday on Nov. 26 and was disappointed when he did not show up.

Yao apparently thinks this might be enough to end their marriage.

A day after the story came out, Beasley tweeted the following ambiguous message.

Control what you can control — Malik Beasley MB25™ (@Mbeasy5) December 2, 2020

It’s been a tumultuous year for Beasley. The 24-year-old averaged 20.7 points per game for the Timberwolves after being acquired in a trade with Denver. Minnesota signed him to a 4-year, $60 million contract extension last month. But in late September, Beasley was arrested for alleged weapons and drugs possession. He may end up serving a suspension over the arrest.