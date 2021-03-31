Malik Beasley’s ex-wife wanted spousal support after Larsa Pippen drama

Malik Beasley’s ex-wife Montana Yao filed for divorce right around the time the Minnesota Timberwolves star was spotted in public with Larsa Pippen. Yoa has since sought both spousal support and child support, but she was only granted the latter.

According to a court filing obtained by US Weekly, Yao requested $5,000 a month in spousal support and $8,000 in child support from Beasley, with whom she shares a 2-year-old son. She was denied the “temporary spousal maintenance” but granted $6,500 per month in child support.

Yao filed for divorce in December, which was just nine months after she and Beasley got married. The filing came shortly after photos were published that showed Beasley holding hands with Pippen in public.

Pippen, the 46-year-old ex-wife of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, has since opened up about dating Beasley, who is 24. She has said the two are no longer dating and was recently spotted with someone else.

In addition to Pippen, Beasley may have been with a third woman while married to Yao. A series of leaked emails appeared to show he was involved with someone else.