Malik Beasley released from jail following marijuana, weapons arrest

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley was arrested Saturday night for alleged marijuana possession and receiving and concealing stolen weapons.

Beasley’s attorney Steven Haney told Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic that Beasley has been released from jail without being charged. Haney also indicated that the allegations would be disputed.

“At the time of the incident, multiple individuals were present at the residence,” Haney said in a statement. “The allegations against Malik will be defended vigorously.”

The Athletic also reported that Beasley’s home has been the subject of multiple trespassing complaints in the past.

The 23-year-old Beasley is coming off a breakout season that saw him average 20.7 points per game in 14 games after being traded to Minnesota. He’s set to be a restricted free agent after the season.