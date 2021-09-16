Marc Gasol could end up signing with Warriors?

Just when you thought that we had seen the last of Marc Gasol in the NBA, he could be dropping back down from the rafters like Sting.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that Gasol is a name to watch for the Golden State Warriors’ final roster spot. Slater says the ex-Defensive Player of the Year almost signed with the Warriors last summer and very well might have had Klay Thompson not ruptured his Achilles and effectively ended the the team’s chances at competing for the 2021 title.

Gasol received a trade from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Memphis Grizzlies earlier this month but secured his release from the Grizzlies shortly after. The expectation was that Gasol would sign with a team in his native Spain, where he has been spending this offseason with family. But the 36-year-old ultimately remains undecided on his future.

Golden State’s current starting center, James Wiseman, is a decent piece but does not fit well with the team’s core of 30-somethings. Gasol, on the other hand, would fit well with his ability to stretch the floor, move the ball, and play plus team defense.

Slater adds that Gasol could possibly join the Warriors midseason. The team would be armed with the taxpayer midlevel exception to offer. Golden State also seems set on complementing rather than shaking up their current core.

Photo: Chensiyuan/Wikimedia via cc-by-sa 4.0