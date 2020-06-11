Twitter reacts to Nikola Jokic’s big weight loss

Nikola Jokic looks like half the man that he used to be, and it definitely took the Internet by surprise.

Images of the Denver Nuggets star looking significantly thinner at an exhibition game in Europe hit social media on Thursday. Have a look:

Jokic looks like he's been putting in work (via @Breza89)pic.twitter.com/2dIYUKXNi0 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 11, 2020

Jokic’s new figure led to a wave of funny and shocked reactions from Twitter users. Here were some of the best ones:

Nikola Jokic when the 2019-20 NBA season started vs Nikola Jokic now pic.twitter.com/Zdyy2BTBdd — sreekar (@sreekyshooter) June 11, 2020

Jokic before Quarantine Jokic now: pic.twitter.com/nZHOfp2IcH — DeadassOnly (@DeadassOnlyPod) June 11, 2020

Anthony Davis when Nikola Jokic tries to guard him in the post pic.twitter.com/NDkwnfyEdy — Tobzilla: RUBBED OUT PODCAST (@tobzillaortobz) June 11, 2020

Live look at the Nikola Jokic diet while the NBA season was suspended pic.twitter.com/rf9niTlZoB — alex (@AlexUlrichh) June 11, 2020

Nikola Jokic with a Kevin Love level glow up getting thin and improving his style is not something anyone could have expected during quarantine lol pic.twitter.com/quKlQQ7OSR — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) June 11, 2020

Listed at 284 pounds and nicknamed “Big Honey,” the 25-year-old Jokic had long been known for his heavy-set frame. Concerns over Jokic’s fitness also contributed to him falling to Denver with the No. 41 overall pick back in 2014.

Many on the Nuggets were recently raving about Jokic’s improved physique however, and given that he was already one of the NBA’s best players at his heaviest, a trimmed-down Jokic could be nightmare fuel for opposing teams.