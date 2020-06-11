pixel 1
Thursday, June 11, 2020

Twitter reacts to Nikola Jokic’s big weight loss

June 11, 2020
by Darryn Albert

Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic looks like half the man that he used to be, and it definitely took the Internet by surprise.

Images of the Denver Nuggets star looking significantly thinner at an exhibition game in Europe hit social media on Thursday. Have a look:

Jokic’s new figure led to a wave of funny and shocked reactions from Twitter users. Here were some of the best ones:

Listed at 284 pounds and nicknamed “Big Honey,” the 25-year-old Jokic had long been known for his heavy-set frame. Concerns over Jokic’s fitness also contributed to him falling to Denver with the No. 41 overall pick back in 2014.

Many on the Nuggets were recently raving about Jokic’s improved physique however, and given that he was already one of the NBA’s best players at his heaviest, a trimmed-down Jokic could be nightmare fuel for opposing teams.

