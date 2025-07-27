Marcus Morris arrested for allegedly writing a bad check

Longtime NBA player Marcus Morris was arrested in Florida on Sunday over a felony out-of-state warrant.

According to arrest records from the Broward County Sheriff’s Office in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Morris was taken into custody on Sunday for a felony warrant that was issued in another state. He was being held without bond on a charge related to writing a check with insufficient funds, also known as a bad check.

Morris, 35, last played for the Cleveland Cavaliers during the 2023-24 season. He signed a deal with the New York Knicks prior to last season but was waived two weeks later.

Morris, who starred in college at Kansas with his twin brother Markieff, has played for several different teams since he was drafted by the Houston Rockets with the 14th overall pick in 2011. At his peak, he averaged 19.6 points per game in 43 contests with the New York Knicks during the 2019-20 season. He has averaged 12 points and 4.4 rebounds per game for his career.

Earlier this year, Morris began making appearances on ESPN’s “First Take.” His television career got off to a bang when he used a controversial term to describe Memphis Grizzlies players while live on the air.

Morris has also involved in some conflicts during his playing career.

No further details about the felony warrant were immediately listed by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.