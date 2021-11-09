Marcus Morris has warning for Nikola Jokic after cheap shot on brother

Nikola Jokic infuriated the Miami Heat on Monday night when he delivered a cheap shot to Markief Morris, and the reigning NBA MVP may have to answer to another Morris later in the season.

Jokic delivered a blow to Morris’ back late in the Denver Nuggets’ win over Miami. The angry reaction came in response to Morris fouling Jokic with a blow to the ribs. You can see the play and ensuing scrum below:

Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris were both ejected from the game after the two exchanged hard fouls. pic.twitter.com/AtOklXIU5k — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 9, 2021

Morris remained down on the court for a prolonged period. A stretcher was even brought in at one point to stabilize him. He eventually walked off under his own power.

After the game, Markieff’s twin brother Marcus seemingly issued a warning for Jokic. He pointed out on Twitter how Jokic “waited till bro turned his back.” Marcus also wrote “NOTED,” meaning he won’t forget the cheap shot.

Waited till bro turned his back smh. NOTED ✍🏾 — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) November 9, 2021

Marcus and his Los Angeles Clippers will face the Nuggets on Dec. 26, so that storyline will certainly be worth monitoring.

Jokic expressed remorse after the game for the way he reacted, but he said he felt the initial foul from Morris was a dirty play.

Jokic: “It’s a stupid play. I feel bad. I’m not supposed to react that way.”#MileHighBasketball @CBSDenver pic.twitter.com/PfM6E7LLAj — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) November 9, 2021

Jokic was ejected and will likely be suspended. He was ejected for a similar cheap shot during the playoffs last year, so the NBA might take that into consideration.