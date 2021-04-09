Marcus Morris sends funny tweet after getting ejected on same night as brother

Marcus and Markieff Morris have accomplished a lot together during their lives, most notably starring on the basketball court in high school and college before going on to enjoy successful NBA careers. But on Thursday night, the twins found a new — albeit unintentional — way to bond.

Marcus and Markieff were both ejected during the fourth quarter of their teams’ respective games. Markieff got into an official’s face over a non-call late in the Los Angeles Lakers’ loss to the Miami Heat. Marcus had a similar incident in the Los Angeles Clippers’ win over the Phoenix Suns.

You can see both ejections below:

The Morris Twins were ejected on the same night! Marcus Morris: "Aye smooth we gone have these people think that was planned Markieff Morris passion for the game just different." pic.twitter.com/xnmucjrf8h — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 9, 2021

After the game, Marcus quickly caught wind that his brother had also been ejected. He sent a funny tweet about it:

Aye smooth we gone have these people think that was planned @Keefmorris passion for the game just different — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) April 9, 2021

The Morris twins are known for having tempers, so seeing them get into it with an official or opponent is certainly nothing new. The fact that they were both ejected in the fourth quarter of different games on the same night is something they are unlikely to forget.