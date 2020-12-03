Marcus Morris not giving Nuggets any credit for comeback against Clippers

The Los Angeles Clippers will be answering questions about their collapse against the Denver Nuggets for a while. One of their players is taking a rather defiant approach in doing so.

Marcus Morris looked back on the Clippers blowing a 3-1 lead to the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals. He said the manner of defeat hurt, because in his eyes, the Nuggets weren’t the better team.

“It hurt being up 3-1. It’s not about losing, it’s about how we lost,” Morris said, via Farbod Esnaashari of SINow. “At the end of the day, that team wasn’t better than us, we all knew that.”

On paper, Morris is probably right. The Clippers had more talent. But preparedness was an issue based on these comments from one of Morris’ teammates. Mentality matters, and the Nuggets were better in that regard. We’ll see how Morris and his teammates address that going forward.