 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, September 2, 2020

Marcus Smart fined for Game 2 flop against Raptors

September 2, 2020
by Grey Papke

Marcus Smart

Marcus Smart will be a little bit thinner in the wallet thanks to a blatant flop in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that Smart received a $5,000 fine for flopping.

The flop was pretty blatant. Smart ran directly into Toronto’s Pascal Siakam, then threw himself to the floor to try to draw a foul. It worked initially, but was overturned after a coach’s challenge.

Smart certainly earned the fine for that obvious flop.

The 26-year-old guard has a long history of NBA fines. In fact, this isn’t even his first or biggest fine since the NBA restart.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus