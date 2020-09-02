Marcus Smart fined for Game 2 flop against Raptors

Marcus Smart will be a little bit thinner in the wallet thanks to a blatant flop in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Wednesday that Smart received a $5,000 fine for flopping.

NBA is fining Boston's Marcus Smart $5K for flopping in Game 2 victory over Toronto, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 2, 2020

The flop was pretty blatant. Smart ran directly into Toronto’s Pascal Siakam, then threw himself to the floor to try to draw a foul. It worked initially, but was overturned after a coach’s challenge.

Smart certainly earned the fine for that obvious flop.

The 26-year-old guard has a long history of NBA fines. In fact, this isn’t even his first or biggest fine since the NBA restart.