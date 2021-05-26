Teammate gives update on Jayson Tatum after eye poke

Marcus Smart provided an update on the status of Jayson Tatum following Game 2 of the Celtics-Nets playoff series on Tuesday.

Tatum left Game 2 after being poked in the eye about four minutes into the third quarter and did not return.

#NEBHInjuryReport Jayson Tatum was poked in the right eye. He will be out for the remainder of the game. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 26, 2021

Celtics coach Brad Stevens shared after his team’s 130-108 loss to Brooklyn that Tatum got his eyes scratched and wasn’t able to see well.

Brad Stevens says Jayson Tatum tried to readjust to the lights after getting his eyes scratched and he struggled and couldn’t return. His eye is red and swollen. “Obviously, he is uncomfortable right now.” — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) May 26, 2021

Despite the discomfort Tatum dealt with, Smart says Tatum was in good spirits after the game and should play in Game 3.

Marcus Smart on Jayson Tatum's eye injury: "It was serious, but I don't think it's as serious as people thought. He was in good spirits after the game and should play in Game 3." — Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) May 26, 2021

Tatum had nine points in 21 minutes before exiting the game. He will have plenty of time to heal prior to Game 3 on Friday in Boston. Game 4 of the series will be on Sunday