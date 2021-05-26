 Skip to main content
Teammate gives update on Jayson Tatum after eye poke

May 25, 2021
by Larry Brown

Marcus Smart provided an update on the status of Jayson Tatum following Game 2 of the Celtics-Nets playoff series on Tuesday.

Tatum left Game 2 after being poked in the eye about four minutes into the third quarter and did not return.

Celtics coach Brad Stevens shared after his team’s 130-108 loss to Brooklyn that Tatum got his eyes scratched and wasn’t able to see well.

Despite the discomfort Tatum dealt with, Smart says Tatum was in good spirits after the game and should play in Game 3.

Tatum had nine points in 21 minutes before exiting the game. He will have plenty of time to heal prior to Game 3 on Friday in Boston. Game 4 of the series will be on Sunday

