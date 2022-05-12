Marcus Smart got owned by Jrue Holiday at end of Game 5

Marcus Smart completely choked at the end of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series between his Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday.

The Celtics held a double-digit lead early in the quarter, but Milwaukee came back and made it a 2-point game with four minutes left. Boston was up six with 2:12 left and up three with 1:42 left after a 3-pointer by Giannis Antetokounmpo.

That’s when Smart choked.

First, Smart turned the ball over with 49 seconds left and his team up 105-102. Jrue Holiday got the ball for Milwaukee and drained a huge 3-pointer to tie the game at 105.

JRUE HOLIDAY TIES IT UP. ICE COLD. 🥶 pic.twitter.com/n0bYh7wCAv — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 12, 2022

If you thought that was bad, Smart had more in store. With his team down 108-107, Smart took an inbounds pass and went baseline for a shot. Guess who blocked it? Holiday.

JRUE WITH A HUGE BLOCK ‼️ THIS. GAME. pic.twitter.com/uTZwK8sJOM — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 12, 2022

Maybe the refs missed a foul call there.

Then for good measure, Holiday finished things off with a steal of Smart near midcourt to seal the win.

JRUE HOLIDAY CLUTCH STEAL 🔒 pic.twitter.com/IGSBh2G08u — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 12, 2022

That’s how quickly things changed from a Celtics win to a Bucks win. Holiday took over, while Smart blew it.