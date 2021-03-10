 Skip to main content
Marcus Smart expected to return Thursday for Celtics

March 10, 2021
by Grey Papke

Marcus Smart

The Boston Celtics are poised to get a significant boost on Thursday as they start the second half of what has been a disappointing season so far.

Celtics guard Marcus Smart said he expects to return to the lineup Thursday against Brooklyn, having been sidelined since Jan. 30 with a calf injury.

Smart is an elite defender and a sparkplug, and Boston badly missed him in the month of February. His return should improve the Celtics’ depth and, more importantly, the team’s perimeter defense.

The Celtics were so poor in February that the team had to answer questions about the coach’s job status. Perhaps Smart can help silence those questions.

Photo: Mark Pijanowski/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0

.

