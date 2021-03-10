Marcus Smart expected to return Thursday for Celtics

The Boston Celtics are poised to get a significant boost on Thursday as they start the second half of what has been a disappointing season so far.

Celtics guard Marcus Smart said he expects to return to the lineup Thursday against Brooklyn, having been sidelined since Jan. 30 with a calf injury.

Marcus Smart says he expects to return for tomorrow's game against the Brooklyn Nets, barring any setbacks between now and then. Smart has been out since hurting his calf Jan. 30 against the Lakers. Boston's struggles in February were, in large part, due to his absence. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) March 10, 2021

Smart is an elite defender and a sparkplug, and Boston badly missed him in the month of February. His return should improve the Celtics’ depth and, more importantly, the team’s perimeter defense.

The Celtics were so poor in February that the team had to answer questions about the coach’s job status. Perhaps Smart can help silence those questions.

Photo: Mark Pijanowski/Flickr via CC-BY-SA 2.0