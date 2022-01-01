Mario Chalmers had funny boneheaded moment on first day back with Heat

Fan favorite Mario Chalmers is officially back with the Miami Heat, and he is wasting no time in reminding us why he was so beloved in the first place.

The veteran guard, who played for the Heat for eight seasons and won two NBA championships with them, returned to the team on a 10-day contract this week. His first day back was on Friday, and he had a funny boneheaded moment while conducting a Zoom interview with reporters.

Before Chalmers started speaking, a Heat employee said, “Can we get some hands raised, please?” This was to direct reporters to use the “raise hand” feature on Zoom to ask their questions. Chalmers, however, thought it was meant for him and physically put up his own two hands.

Take a look at the priceless video.

Chalmers’ hilarious “oh” when he realized that the employee was talking to reporters and not him is what really makes that entire video.

The Heat won on Friday against the Houston Rockets, but Chalmers did not play. He was able to swish some threes in warmups beforehand though.

Is tomorrow 2022 or 2012?

Welcome back, Rio. pic.twitter.com/S9CcYijwum — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 31, 2021

Chalmers is 35 years old and last played in the league in 2018, so it makes sense that the Heat would not just throw him in there right away. That said however, Chalmers still found a way to entertain us on Friday, which he already did plenty of during his first stint in Miami.

Photo: Jan 21, 2015; Charlotte, NC, USA; Miami Heat forward guard Mario Chalmers (15) warms up before the first half of the game against the Charlotte Hornets at Time Warner Cable Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Sharpe-USA TODAY Sports