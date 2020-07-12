Mario Chalmers offers up his PG services to Lakers after Rajon Rondo injury

Mario Chalmers is doing his best to try and get a spot back in the NBA.

The free agent point guard left a comment on Bleacher Report’s Instagram post Sunday night about Rajon Rondo’s thumb injury in which he offered up his services to the Lakers.

Mario Chalmers is ready to replace Rajon Rondo pic.twitter.com/bpo745L71F — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) July 13, 2020

“Sounds like @lakers need another pg … been patiently waiting and workin (sic)” he wrote in a comment.

He tagged the Lakers in the comment so that the team’s Instagram account would be notified that he mentioned them. Rondo is expected to undergo surgery for a fractured thumb and miss 6-8 weeks.

Chalmers, 34, was a teammate of LeBron James in Miami, which could help his cause (or not). He last played for the Memphis Grizzlies in 2017-2018, averaging 7.7 points and 3.0 assists in 21.5 minutes per game over 66 games. He most recently played professional ball in Italy and Greece.

Unfortunately, players have to have been on an NBA or G League roster either this season or last season to be eligible to be signed to play in the restart, which would eliminate Chalmers from consideration.