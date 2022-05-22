Mark Cuban fires back at NBA over Mavs’ latest bench decorum fine

Mark Cuban is not happy about having to write another check to the NBA.

The league announced on Sunday that the Dallas Mavericks had been fined yet again, this time $100,000, for violating bench decorum rules. The infraction in question took place during Game 2 of their Western Conference Finals series against the Golden State Warriors.

Not long after the fine was levied, the Mavs owner Cuban fired back at the NBA on Twitter. Cuban shared video of the Brooklyn Nets bench doing some elaborate dances in the middle of games during years past. He also pointed to a moment in Game 2 where the refs gave a long leash to Draymond Green when Green already had one technical foul. Cuban captioned the videos with the comments “Pedigree” and “Our bench is out of control!”

Our bench is out of control ! https://t.co/InNJPhDKuK — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) May 22, 2022

This is now the third time that the Mavs have been fined for bench decorum violations in as many weeks. Each time, the violation has stemmed from players and members of the coaching staff standing by the bench for extended durations and encroaching on the court during live play.

Cuban probably has a point, especially since at least one of the fines seemed to arise under suspect circumstances. But this latest fine during the Golden State series may have been legitimate, at least if you believe what Warriors coach Steve Kerr had to say about it.