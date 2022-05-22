Steve Kerr reveals 1 big issue with Mavericks’ bench antics

The behavior of the Dallas Mavericks’ bench has been the source of some controversy during the playoffs. Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr thinks at least part of it is justified.

Kerr singled out one thing he observed the Mavericks bench doing that he believes is “too much.” The Warriors coach praised their energy and said he had no issue with the majority of their antics. He cited one incident, however, in which Mavericks reserve Theo Pinson stood on the bench calling for the ball while the Warriors had possession. According to Kerr, the tactic led to at least one Stephen Curry turnover, and should not be permitted.

Kerr says he loves the Mavs' bench energy and believes that connection has been key to their success. But the one G2 play he takes issue with is when Curry passed to white-shirt-clad Pinson, thinking he was a Warrior. "He's got his arms up, calling for the ball. That's too much." — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) May 22, 2022

The NBA announced Sunday that the Mavericks were once again fined for their bench behavior, marking the third time in the playoffs the team has been disciplined. While the league did not specifically cite instances of inappropriate behavior, they may be taking the moment Kerr is discussing into account.

The Dallas bench has been a source of frustration for opponents all season. They have been unwilling to adjust their behavior even in the face of multiple fines, so Kerr might have to get used to the issue he’s describing.