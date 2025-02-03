Mark Cuban’s reaction to Luka Doncic trade is revealed

Former Dallas Mavericks principal owner Mark Cuban apparently had the same reaction to the Luka Doncic trade as most everyone else did.

Former Mavericks player Chandler Parsons said on FanDuel TV’s “Run It Back” show that he texted Cuban about the Doncic deal after it happened. Cuban’s response made it sound like the former owner was not exactly thrilled with Doncic being sent to the Los Angeles Lakers.

“I texted him, and I said, ‘I am so confused.’ He wrote back, ‘That makes two of us,'” Parsons said.

"I texted (Mark Cuban) and I said, 'I'm so confused.' He wrote back, 'That makes two of us." – @ChandlerParsons📲 The Luka Doncic trade to the Lakers shocked the former majority owner of the Dallas Mavericks.@MichelleDBeadle | @TeamLou23 pic.twitter.com/3EyMZWBvgW — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) February 3, 2025

Cuban sold his majority share of the Mavericks in 2023, though he maintained control over basketball operations at the time. Though he remains a minority owner, his role has been significantly reduced since then, and he clearly had no say over the Doncic trade. That is hardly a surprise considering head coach Jason Kidd was not even in on it.

Some have wondered if the Doncic trade still gets made if Cuban is calling the shots in Dallas. That already felt unlikely, and Cuban’s commentary here only reinforces that. Furious Mavericks fans that have been protesting the trade almost certainly wish he still was in charge.