 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, February 3, 2025

Mark Cuban’s reaction to Luka Doncic trade is revealed

February 3, 2025
by Grey Papke
Read

Article Tags

Dallas MavericksLuka DoncicMark Cuban
Mark Cuban clapping

May 24, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks majority owner Mark Cuban walks on the court before game four of the 2022 Western Conference finals against the Golden State Warriors at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Former Dallas Mavericks principal owner Mark Cuban apparently had the same reaction to the Luka Doncic trade as most everyone else did.

Former Mavericks player Chandler Parsons said on FanDuel TV’s “Run It Back” show that he texted Cuban about the Doncic deal after it happened. Cuban’s response made it sound like the former owner was not exactly thrilled with Doncic being sent to the Los Angeles Lakers.

“I texted him, and I said, ‘I am so confused.’ He wrote back, ‘That makes two of us,'” Parsons said.

Cuban sold his majority share of the Mavericks in 2023, though he maintained control over basketball operations at the time. Though he remains a minority owner, his role has been significantly reduced since then, and he clearly had no say over the Doncic trade. That is hardly a surprise considering head coach Jason Kidd was not even in on it.

Some have wondered if the Doncic trade still gets made if Cuban is calling the shots in Dallas. That already felt unlikely, and Cuban’s commentary here only reinforces that. Furious Mavericks fans that have been protesting the trade almost certainly wish he still was in charge.