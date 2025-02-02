Mavericks fans pulled unreal stunt to protest Luka Doncic trade

Dallas Mavericks fans held a day of mourning on Sunday in response to the team trading Luka Doncic, and some devastated supporters were extremely creative in showing their disgust.

A group of Mavericks fans held a protest outside American Airlines Arena on Sunday, hours after the team traded Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Dallas landed Anthony Davis in the three-team blockbuster deal, but Mavs fans clearly view the 10-time All-Star as nothing more than a consolation prize.

Some of the Mavericks’ faithful treated Sunday’s protest like a funeral. A few fans showed up in black suits carrying an actual coffin. One of them played the song “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa while others pretended to cry over the coffin and scream “Whyyyyyyy?!”

Three dudes brought a coffin to American Airlines Center. They’re playing “See You Again.” “Rest in peace to the Mavs.” pic.twitter.com/0Ndv26vGyb — Shawn McFarland (@McFarland_Shawn) February 2, 2025

Other fans kept it much more traditional by chanting “sell the team!”

Mavs fans protesting outside of American Airlines Center “SELL! THE! TEAM!” (via @jake_riepma 105.3 The Fan Show Host) pic.twitter.com/NXoEnAuuAf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 2, 2025

The Doncic-Davis trade was so stunning that many people questioned whether the initial report was real. It is still hard to understand why the Mavs would make the deal, and fans in Dallas are handling it about as well as you would expect them to.