Mark Cuban had unfortunate wardrobe malfunction on national TV

Mark Cuban has billions of dollars to his name, but one thing he still does not have is a pair of properly-fitting jeans.

The Dallas Mavericks owner had an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction during Friday’s playoff game against the Phoenix Suns. While cheering a Dorian Finney-Smith three in the second quarter, Cuban jumped up to celebrate with the crowd … and unwittingly gave millions of ESPN viewers watching on television a glimpse of his butt crack. Take a look (if you dare).

Mark Cuban shows his multi billionaire plumbers crack on national television pic.twitter.com/aWNLTFSxaV — hoops bot (@hoops_bot) May 7, 2022

Cuban, who has owned the Mavericks for over two decades now, has always been known for his relatability and enthusiasm on the sideline. It doesn’t get more everyman than cheering on your team in a hoodie and some loose jeans and accidentally busting out the crescent moon while celebrating.

Dallas took a double-digit lead into the fourth quarter, so it at least made Cuban’s television faux pas worth it. At least his wardrobe malfunction was not nearly as bad as the one we saw in the NBA playoffs several years ago.