Markieff Morris issues response after Nikola Jokic cheap shot

Markieff Morris is offering his first public comments since getting hit with a cheap shot by Nikola Jokic on Monday night.

The Miami Heat forward took to Twitter on Tuesday to address the incident where he committed a flagrant foul against the Denver Nuggets star Jokic, who then retaliated with a violent blow to Morris’ back (video here).

“I love to see the hate!” Morris wrote to his nearly 100,000 followers. “No doubt I took a hard foul which I always do but I’ve never hit a man with his back turned! Luckily we built different over here. I can take my licks and keep pushing. Joker 1 smooth 0 lol.”

A stretcher was brought out at one point for Morris after the hit, but he eventually walked off under his own power. The Heat said that the veteran forward sustained an “apparent neck injury” and would undergo further testing. The two teams will meet again later this month on Nov. 29.

In the meantime, it has turned out to be an eventful Round 2 of the Jokic-Morris beef on Twitter. Even their brothers are now getting into it with threatening tweets to one another.