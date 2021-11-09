Nikola Jokic’s brothers create Twitter account to threaten Marcus Morris

Nikola Jokic will likely be suspended for the cheap shot he took at Markieff Morris on Monday night, but the fallout from the scrum is now extending well beyond the court.

Jokic delivered a blow to Morris’ back late in the Denver Nuggets’ win over the Miami Heat. The angry reaction came in response to Morris fouling Jokic with a hard shot to the ribs. Morris was injured on the play, but he eventually walked off the court under his own power. You can see the video of the incident here.

After the game, Morris’ twin brother Marcus took to Twitter to issue a warning for Jokic. He pointed out how Jokic “waited until bro turned his back” and wrote “NOTED,” meaning he will not forget the cheap shot from the reigning NBA MVP. Now, Jokic’s brothers are also standing up for their family member.

The Twitter account @JokicBrothers was created on Tuesday morning. It seemed like the sole purpose was to threaten Marcus Morris.

You should leave this the way it is instead of publicly threatening our brother!Your brother made a dirty play first . If you want to make a step further be sure we will be waiting for you !! Jokic Brothers — Jokic Brothers (@JokicBrothers) November 9, 2021

While most people initially assumed that the account was fake, it apparently is not. Jokic’s brothers confirmed to Mike Singer of the Denver Post that they created the account.

Just got a text from Jokic’s brother. This is their real account responding to Marcus Morris’s tweet last night. https://t.co/ON4AH3JxwN — Mike Singer (@msinger) November 9, 2021

Jokic’s brothers, Nemanja and Strahinja, are well known within the NBA community. They go everywhere with Nikola and have a reputation for being intimidating guys. The Nuggets star told Lee Jenkins of Sports Illustrated years ago that Strahinja “once held down my arms and threw knives all around my head” as punishment for refusing to climb a tree.

If you remember, Jokic’s brothers looked like they wanted a piece of Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker during the playoffs last year when Nikola was ejected over an altercation with Booker. You can see the video here.

The NBA will almost certainly ask the Morris twins and the Jokic brothers to tone it down. Whether or not they’ll listen is another discussion.

