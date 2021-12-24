Markieff Morris gives unexpected update on his injury from Jokic fight

Miami Heat forward Markieff Morris still has not played since taking a blow to the back from Nikola Jokic over a month-and-a-half ago. There is finally a bit less uncertainty now about his status though.

Morris has missed 23 straight games and counting after his violent incident with the Denver Nuggets center Jokic in November (video here). The Heat have provided little clarity on Morris’ situation, simply listing him as “out” with a neck injury on a game-by-game basis and giving no return timetable.

Five Reasons Sports tweeted this week that it was probably time for the Heat to start giving more public information about Morris. Then, Morris himself unexpectedly replied, hinting that his return was “coming soon.”

No they don’t! Coming soon!! https://t.co/FFUn5mYGqE — Keef Morris (@Keefmorris) December 24, 2021

The Heat could really use the depth right now. In addition to Morris, they have also been without star players Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler for extended stretches this season. PJ Tucker and Dewayne Dedmon recently suffered injuries as well, leaving Miami to rely on undrafted rookie Omer Yurtseven and 41-year-old Udonis Haslem in the frontcourt.

Neck injuries can be tricky, especially if whiplash is involved. But it sounds like Morris may soon be ready to put the whole incident with Jokic, which had a number of subsequent twists and turns, behind him for good.