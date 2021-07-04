Listen: Marv Albert gives sendoff after announcing final NBA game

Saturday night’s Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals did not just mark the end of the series between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks. It did not mark just the end of TNT’s coverage of NBA games for the season, either. It notably marked the final NBA game of Marv Albert’s career.

Albert, 80, is retiring from his role as the lead announcer for TNT’s NBA coverage. After the game concluded, analyst Reggie Miller gave a farewell to Albert, who provided his sendoff as well. Here is the video:

“You gifted the game of basketball with your voice.” Hall of Fame broadcaster Marv Albert wraps up a legendary career. pic.twitter.com/4ONADiRqOo — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 4, 2021

Some fans also stuck around at State Farm Arena in Atlanta after the game to pay their respects to Albert. Miller and the fans gave Albert a standing ovation.

.@ReggieMillerTNT and fans gave Marv Albert a standing ovation after his final broadcast pic.twitter.com/Vygx98EwSI — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 4, 2021

Albert has called NBA games since 1963. He has been a big part of the NBA’s history on TV, as he has called national games for NBC and TNT for over 30 years.