 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, July 3, 2021

Listen: Marv Albert gives sendoff after announcing final NBA game

July 3, 2021
by Larry Brown

Marv Albert

Saturday night’s Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals did not just mark the end of the series between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks. It did not mark just the end of TNT’s coverage of NBA games for the season, either. It notably marked the final NBA game of Marv Albert’s career.

Albert, 80, is retiring from his role as the lead announcer for TNT’s NBA coverage. After the game concluded, analyst Reggie Miller gave a farewell to Albert, who provided his sendoff as well. Here is the video:

Some fans also stuck around at State Farm Arena in Atlanta after the game to pay their respects to Albert. Miller and the fans gave Albert a standing ovation.

Albert has called NBA games since 1963. He has been a big part of the NBA’s history on TV, as he has called national games for NBC and TNT for over 30 years.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus